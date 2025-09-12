Shubman Gill Calls Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes 'Weirdest Person' To Play Cricket With; Video

Image: BCCI/X

Team India Test skipper Shubman Gill names Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes as the 'Weirdest Person' to play cricket. He commented during a chat on the Apple Music YouTube channel while talking about an unusual cricketing experience in England.

During the England tour, Team India had the opportunity to meet Manchester United players. Gill, during the conversation with host Naina recalled the cricket session he had with Bruno Fernandes. When asked about the "weirdest person" he had ever played cricket with Gill replied, "Probably Bruno Fernandes ’cause he's from Portugal,".

The Team India opener also explained that while many of United's English players had played cricket, Fernandes and several other players had never picked up a bat or ball before. When Naina teased him about not being a Manchester United fan despite the experience, Gill quickly corrected her."No, no, I am a Man U fan.

Team India's meeting with Manchester United

Team India players visited Manchester United's training centre in Carrington on Sunday, July 20 before the start of the fourth test. BCCI's official handle shared the pictures from the crossover with caption 'United in Manchester'

Amorium was seen giving a pep talk to several Indian players in one of the pictures, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was surrounded by a couple of United players for a chat. Maguire tried his hand at facing Mohammed Siraj's pace with the tennis ball. United players were given a mix of Test and ODI kits by the Indian team, while the Red Devils also provided the Indian players with a combination of home and away jerseys.

What's next for Shubman Gil?

Shubman Gill is currently playing in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE where India made a statement in their opening match by dismissing the hosts for just 57 and chasing the target in 4.3 overs. Gill - unbeaten on 20, had little to do in the one-sided contest. Team India will next face Pakistan in a high octane clash on Sunday, September 14.