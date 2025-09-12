 Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan Vs Oman, Match 4: Pakistan Won The Toss And Elected To Bat First At Dhabi
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
Teams:

Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Oman at Dhabi.

Preview

The Asia Cup 2025 action continues as Pakistan gears up to face Oman on September 12 at the Dubai International Stadium, with the match scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. This Group A encounter promises to be an important fixture for both teams as they look to establish momentum in the early stages of the tournament.

Pakistan enters the match as clear favorites, boasting a star-studded lineup with experienced batters and a lethal bowling attack. The team will aim to assert dominance early in the tournament and set the tone for the remainder of the group stage.

Oman, while considered underdogs, cannot be underestimated. The team has shown improvement in recent international fixtures, with players capable of causing upsets. Their key strategy will be to build partnerships, play cautiously against Pakistan’s potent bowling attack, and look for opportunities to exploit any lapses in fielding or bowling.

The Dubai International Stadium, known for its balanced pitch, should provide a fair contest between bat and ball. Evening conditions may favor the bowlers initially, but as the pitch settles, batters from both sides will aim to accelerate and set or chase a competitive total.

