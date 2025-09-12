Former Syracuse Basketball Star Tiana Mangakahia Passes Away At 30 After Cancer Battle

Image: Tiana Mangakahia/Instagram

Australian basketball has been struck by grief with news of Tiana Mangakahia’s death at the age of 30. Mangakahia, known for her courageous fight against breast cancer, passed away on September 11, 2025, surrounded by family and friends following a prolonged health battle.

Mangakahia first came into prominence during her time in college basketball with Syracuse University (2017–2021). She was a standout guard, twice earning All‑ACC honours. Her career was marked by resilience. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, which included a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, she made one of the most remarkable comebacks in college basketball.

Post-college, Mangakahia played in Australia’s WNBL with the Sydney Flames, had stints overseas (including a season in Russia), and later joined the Southern Districts Spartans in NBL1 North when her health permitted. In 2023, however, her battle with cancer became more severe when it was declared stage four, prompting her retirement from the professional arena.

Tiana Mangakahia's journey

Her final months saw dramatic fluctuations in health. After a brief return to play, Mangakahia revealed in early September that her condition had worsened significantly. She posted publicly about her physical decline, and how she was focusing on spending time with loved ones.

The impact she had extends beyond her on‑court achievements. Teammates, fans, and the basketball community remember Tiana not just for her skill, but for her generosity, strength, and grace in adversity. “A shining light,” they called her. Her courage in fighting cancer, returning to the court, and using her platform to raise awareness has left a lasting legacy.

While her journey ended too soon, Mangakahia’s story of perseverance, love for the game, and spirit will continue to inspire athletes, friends, and anyone facing hardship. Her family’s statement, sports bodies, and fans around the globe are united in mourning, as they honour a life lived with courage and kindness.