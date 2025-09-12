Sportvot x FPJ: HiveClub Dupr Night Brings Thrilling Action

Bengaluru came alive on 11th September 2025 with the HiveClub Dupr Night, a high-energy Pickleball event that witnessed thrilling rallies and close finishes, keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.

The evening began with the Mixed Doubles clash, where Dashrath/Minkul set the tone by defeating Soni/Asif in style with a comfortable 11-3 win. The action heated up in the Open Doubles, as Asif/Tathakat overcame Harish/Minkul with an 11-5 scoreline. Momentum then shifted when Harish/Sharan produced a dominant performance to defeat Minkul/Sutirth 11-3.

One of the most intense matches of the night came when Shrinath/Harish edged past Charath/Sharan in a nail-biting contest, clinching it 12-11. The excitement continued as Sutirth/Charith displayed excellent coordination to beat Minkul/Srinath 11-4, paving the way for the grand finale.

In the much-anticipated final match, the pair of Sharon/Sutirth rose to the occasion, battling past Charith/Minkul in a tight contest, eventually sealing the championship with an 11-9 victory.

The HiveClub Dupr Night not only highlighted the rising enthusiasm for Pickleball in Bengaluru but also showcased the competitive spirit and skill of players, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next edition.