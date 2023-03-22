 Shreyas Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023 & WTC final, out for 4-5 months due to back injury
Shreyas Iyer is likely to undergo a surgery to fix the recurring issue after it returned to haunt him during the Border-Gavaskar Test series earlier this month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
India batsman Shreyas Iyer | Photo: Twitter

India batter Shreyas Iyer remains doubtful for the upcoming Indian Premier League after being ruled out of action for 4-5 months with a back injury, according to reports.

Iyer is likely to undergo a surgery to fix the recurring issue after it returned to haunt him during the Border-Gavaskar Test series earlier this month.

Iyer didn't take the field in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad due to the injury and is most certain to miss the entire IPL 2023.

Iyer's absence will be huge blow for Kolkata Knight Riders as they will now have to appoint a captain from the current squad.

The two-time champions will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings at the PCA stadium in Mohali on April 1.

"Iyer has been advised to go for surgery. He is keen to get operated on by a specialist in London, but if there is a decent option in India, then the surgery could take place here also," a source told the Times of India.

Shreyas Iyer out of WTC final?

The 28-year-old is also doubtful for the ICC World Test Championship final which will be played between India and Australia at The Oval from June 7.

India qualified for the WTC summit clash for the second time in succession after winning the four-Test series against Australia 2-1.

India might look to bring back KL Rahul in the middle-order if Iyer misses the WTC final.

