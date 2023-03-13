IND vs AUS 4th Test: BCCI confirms Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Ahmedabad Test, likely to miss ODI series as well

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the remainder of the fourth Test against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series following complains of lowe back pain. Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) released a statement confirming Iyer's unfortunate withdrawal.

"Shreyas Iyer will take no further part in this Test (fourth Test match against Australia). A specialist opinion will be sought."

Iyer could possibly miss the ODI series against Australia, later this month.

Iyer didn't come out to bat on day 4 of the Test as India surged to a 91 run lead. Virat Kohli' 186 led the Indian innings as the former Indian captain scored his first Test century in more than 3 years.

Kohli stitched crucial partnerships with Shubman Gill who scored his second Test century and Axar Patel who alongside Kohli put India in supreme control of the Test.