Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series vs Australia, confirms India fielding coach

Shreyas Iyer | Photo: Twitter

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-ODI series against Australia this week due to the injury he suffered in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Iyer missed the second half of the Ahmedabad Test this month due to the recurrence of a lower-back injury. He did not come out to bat in India's first innings in the drawn Test at the Narendra Modi stadium at Motera.

India's fielding coach, T Dilip, has now confimed that Iyer will also miss the ODIs starting from March 17.

"Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. We have the best medical facilities and they are well-equipped. We are in co-ordination (with NCA).

"Shreyas ruled out of this series. (We will be able to provide) further update as and when we know," Dilip told the media ahead of the 1st ODI in Mumbai.

Iyer was out of the Indian team for some time due to this very injury. He played in the first three Tests against Australia but couldn't make much of a mark due after a string of low scores.

His availability in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) also remains doubtful due to the injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to look for a skipper for the first few games, if not for all, if Iyer cannot get fit in time for IPL 2023 starting March 31.