Show of strength: Ex-WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh to hold Jan Chetna Rally in Ayodhya on June 5

BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh |

Ousted president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh would show his strength by holding a massive rally in Ayodhya. Singh will hold this rally on June 5 in which he has not invited any leader from his party. Instead the ex-WFI Chief has claimed that the rally would be addressed by a large number of Saints & Seers from across the country. Singh has given it the name of Jan Chetna Rally, in which, as per his claims, several lakh people would come.

Show of strength

The proposed rally of BB Singh is seen as a show of strength before the party where demand for his ouster is gaining momentum. The BJP MP is accused of sexual harassment of women including minor wrestlers and exploitation while being the head of WFI. Delhi police has lodged FIR against him on serious charges including POSCO act at the order of Supreme Court.

Wrestlers vs WFI

Demanding arrest of Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, many international medal winners including women have been staging Dharna at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi for the last 21 days. Almost the entire opposition, rights organizations, civil society and women outfits have extended support to the agitating wrestlers.

BJP yet to take action against Singh

However, undeterred with the demand of wrestlers and others, the ruling BJP has avoided taking any action on BB Singh. According to party leaders, the clout of controversial MP on more than half a dozen parliamentary seats has been the cause behind BJP not taking any action on him. Till date, Singh and his aides have only been shown the door from WFI by the Olympic Association of India which has announced that fresh elections would be held for the sport body. The BJP MP, according to party insiders, also enjoys the support of Saints from Ayodhya.