 Wrestlers protest: Khap panchayat gives 15-day ultimatum to arrest WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh
Some of India's most notable wrestlers are currently holding a sit-in protest against tainted WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
The farmers lent their support to the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday. Some of India's most notable wrestlers, such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, are currently holding a sit-in demonstration against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Khap panchayat has given a 15-day deadline to the central government to arrest Brijbhushan, the tained chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, who is accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

Hundreds of farmers who wanted to join the protest were stopped by Delhi Police at Tikri this morning but were unable to do so successfully.

Several senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh joined in the protest to support the wrestlers.

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh on the basis of complaints filed by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

Singh meanwhile, has stated that he would take his own life if any of the allegations against him are proven true.

"I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved. The matter is with the Delhi Police, so I won't be able to speak much in detail on the matter.

"I have been saying this from the first day if these wrestlers have any video, evidence against me. You should ask anyone who is associated with wrestling.. is Brij Bhushan Ravana?", the WFI chief said in a new video.

"Except these wrestlers (who are protesting), ask anyone if I have done anything wrong. I have given 11 years of my life to wrestling, to this country," Singh said.

