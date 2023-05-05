End Dharna now says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, WFI Chief promises to nurture future youth

Anurag Thakur said in Lucknow on Friday that an FIR has been lodged as per the demand of the agitating wrestler and the apex court has closed the case. He said that a committee has been formed and an investigation is on.

Wait for further investigation now

"The wrestler should now withdraw the agitation and wait for the report of the probe committee," said the union minister. Anurag Thakur was in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to unveil the mascot of the Khelo India University Games on Friday.

He said that the wrestlers had asked for free and fair elections at WFI, which the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) would ensure.

Will continue to nurture youth

Meanwhile, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief BB Singh reached Ayodhya on Friday to seek the blessings of saints and seers. After offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, the WFI Chief said that he would continue to nurture the future of youth.

It may be mentioned that a large number of international wrestlers have been agitating at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, seeking action against WFI Chief BB Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and malpractice in the federation.

Wrestlers demand arrest of WFI Chief

An FIR has been lodged against the WFI Chief at the behest of the Supreme Court. The agitating wrestlers have now been demanding the arrest of BB Singh. On Wednesday night, the wrestlers staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar had a tiff with the police and were allegedly thrashed.

The wrestlers accused the goons of the WFI chief of being behind the attack on them.

On Friday, Bhartiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait gave a call to farmers to reach Delhi on Sunday in support of the agitating wrestlers. He said that a large number of farmers from west UP and Haryana would march on Sunday to express solidarity with the agitating wrestlers.