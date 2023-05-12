 Wrestlers vs WFI: SIT probing grapplers' charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWrestlers vs WFI: SIT probing grapplers' charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers vs WFI: SIT probing grapplers' charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The WFI chief is accused of sexual harassment and intimidation of women athletes, including a minor. The Delhi Police filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of the POCSO act against the BJP MP, on April 28 after it was pulled up by the Supreme Court.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Wrestlers vs WFI: SIT probing grapplers' charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A 10-member SIT has been formed with six police teams including four women police officers which will work under the supervision of a woman DCP.

The WFI chief is accused of sexual harassment and intimidation of women athletes, including a minor. The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of the POCSO act against the BJP MP, on April 28 after it was pulled up by the Supreme Court.

WFI chief's statement recorded

After the plaint filed by wrestlers, the statement of WFI president Brij Bhushan was recorded and some documents were demanded. Brij Bhushan, however, has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Read Also
Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Court seeks report status from cops on complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan...
article-image

The Delhi Police teams also went to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Haryana to collect evidence on the wrestler's complaint. Delhi Police is in touch with the concerned agencies even where allegations have been levelled outside the country, said a spokesman of Delhi Police.

It took Olympic champions and several successful wrestlers to come on street and protest to demand justice in sexual harassment case of sportsperson.

According to the Delhi Police, Assistant Secretary of WFI, Vinod Tomar, has had his statements recorded. “Brij Bhushan Sharan has asked to collect some video evidence and mobile data in his clarification. SIT will also interrogate Brij Bhushan further.

Read Also
Wrestlers vs WFI: Farmers break through barricades at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as they arrive to...
article-image

Grapplers' protest

Meanwhile, the ongoing protest by them, demanding his arrest, has entered its 18th day.

The protest has received support from Bharat Kishan Union Ekta (Azad). In addition to this, members of Mazdood Adhikar Sangathan, Sonipat and a small delegation of youth students from Bhagat Singh Youth Union, Maharashtra also came in support of the wrestlers on Thursday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wrestlers vs WFI: SIT probing grapplers' charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers vs WFI: SIT probing grapplers' charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

CBSE Class 10 Result: Number of students scoring above 90% drops

CBSE Class 10 Result: Number of students scoring above 90% drops

JD(S) to become kingmakers again? Party spokesperson says, 'Have decided with whom to form govt'

JD(S) to become kingmakers again? Party spokesperson says, 'Have decided with whom to form govt'

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: PM Modi hails 'exam warriors' who successfully passed exam; tweet inside

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: PM Modi hails 'exam warriors' who successfully passed exam; tweet inside

CBSE Class 10 Results 2023: Class 10 results out at cbseresults.nic.in; direct link available here

CBSE Class 10 Results 2023: Class 10 results out at cbseresults.nic.in; direct link available here