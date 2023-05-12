Wrestlers vs WFI: SIT probing grapplers' charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A 10-member SIT has been formed with six police teams including four women police officers which will work under the supervision of a woman DCP.

The WFI chief is accused of sexual harassment and intimidation of women athletes, including a minor. The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of the POCSO act against the BJP MP, on April 28 after it was pulled up by the Supreme Court.

WFI chief's statement recorded

After the plaint filed by wrestlers, the statement of WFI president Brij Bhushan was recorded and some documents were demanded. Brij Bhushan, however, has denied the allegations levelled against him.

The Delhi Police teams also went to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Haryana to collect evidence on the wrestler's complaint. Delhi Police is in touch with the concerned agencies even where allegations have been levelled outside the country, said a spokesman of Delhi Police.

It took Olympic champions and several successful wrestlers to come on street and protest to demand justice in sexual harassment case of sportsperson.

According to the Delhi Police, Assistant Secretary of WFI, Vinod Tomar, has had his statements recorded. “Brij Bhushan Sharan has asked to collect some video evidence and mobile data in his clarification. SIT will also interrogate Brij Bhushan further.

Grapplers' protest

Meanwhile, the ongoing protest by them, demanding his arrest, has entered its 18th day.

The protest has received support from Bharat Kishan Union Ekta (Azad). In addition to this, members of Mazdood Adhikar Sangathan, Sonipat and a small delegation of youth students from Bhagat Singh Youth Union, Maharashtra also came in support of the wrestlers on Thursday.