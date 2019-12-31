Shooting is India's best bet for Tokyo 2020

Gone are the days when one would pin hopes of Olympic medal in hockey.

Going to Tokyo 2020, our marksmen and women have raised the bar with a strong unit of 15, making it one of the biggest contingent for the Japanese capital hosting the Summer edition for the second time, from 24 July to 9 August 2020, after the 1964 Games.

Shooting might not find its place at the Commonwealth Games in Buckingham in 2022, but at the biggest stage, such as Olympics, Indians stand tall for the podium finish.

Having won nine gold medals at these Summer games, Indian hockey teams (men and women) still have the sheen and could spring surprises in this XXXII Olympiad of the modern era.

However, the recent report card of the marksmen and women of our country have all reasons to cheer and things look good for our shooters to reap rich harvest in Tokyo.

Nine medals including five gold at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Rio is a proof that Indian shooting is on a steep upward climb. Hopes of a good showing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have soared.

From not winning a medal at the 2016 Games to winning 15 medals in the last two World Cups, the transformation in Indian shooting is a fascinating story. At the core of this story is the success of the junior programme effectively managed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) based on the recommendations of the Abhinav Bindra-led committee, which was set up to take stock of the Rio debacle and give suggestions.

A total of 15 Olympic quota places secured include all four available in air rifle and air pistol events across both the genders. Never before has India won so many Olympic quota places. This would mean the highest number of Indian representation at the Olympic Games.

New budding shooters have made their mark better than the seniors in the national and international events including the World Cup. Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum and Divyansh Singh Panwar have done both themselves and the country proud. Besides, Elavenil, Saurabh and Divyansh, have been honoured by the world shooting body, ISSF, with ‘The Golden Target’ award for excellence in the year. Thus finishing season on a high as No. 1 in their respective categories, Elavenil in women’s 10m air rifle, Divyansh in men’s 10m air rifle and Saurabh in men’s 10m air pistol.

In the first year of inception of The Golden Target award, three Indians have won the honour, making a good year for the Indian shooters.

Anjum Moudgil and Manu Bhaker qualified for two events, Anjum in women's 10m air rifle and women's 50m rifle 3 positions, and Manu in women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol.

At the World Cup events India’s gold medal count reached 21 leaving behind China by ten medals. India topped the overall medals table with 21 gold, six silver and three bronze.

With all this in their kitty, Indians are overwhelming favourites in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Ace pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat, who is one of the Olympic quota places winner in women’s 25m air pistol obtained in Munich World Cup in May 2019.

Many of the pundits are of the opinion that, ‘ Olympic medal should just happen’.

With the bar raised in 2019, Indian marksmen will look at only raising the target and going for the bull's eye in every event.

While much can still be done, the system has its heart in the right place. It allows for an able mix of experience and youth and hence a 17-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary was accompanied by a 38-year-old Sanjeev Rajput in Rio.

Tokyo can be a game changer for Indian shooting.

Besides The Olympics, the year 2020 is packed with events globally, with the T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia and the FIFA under-17 women’s World Cup in India.