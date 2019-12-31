Olympic Qualifiers: Indians to train with Germans

Chennai: The Indian paddlers will train with their German counterparts ahead of the all important Olympic team qualifier in January.

The men's side comprising G Sathiyan (world rank 30) and Sharath Kamal (34) has a good chance of qualifying for the Olympics as a team for the first time. India are currently ranked eighth and just need to enter quarterfinals in the Qualification event to make the Olympics.

"We have a very good chance of qualifying for the Olympics. There are some tough teams like Croatia and Hong Kong. We are ready for everything as the players are in good shape and doing well," Sathiyan told PTI on Tuesday.

The qualifying tournament for the Olympics will be held in Gondomar in Portugal from January 22.