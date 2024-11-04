Shocking Video! Soccer Player Dies After Being Struck By Lightning In Peru

A shocking video surfaced on social media as the events of a football match in Peru witnessed a player's demise after being struck by lightning. The tragic event occurred during the match between two clubs in Peru named Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca in Huancayo. A few players have reportedly been injured too.

According to the post in social media, a downpour forced the referee to ask the players to come off the field. As the players were going off the field, the lightning struck the 39-year-old soccer player Jose Hugo de la Cruz Mesa, who reportedly died on the spot.

Few other players were taken to the hospital due to their injuries as they sustained some burns.

Goalkeeper Juan Chocca Llacta reportedly in critical condition:

While defender Jose Hugo de la Cruz Mesa has died, the likes of Erick Estiven Ccente Cuyllor, Joshep Gustavo Pariona Chocca, and Cristian César Pituy Cahuana are under observation after sustaining electric shocks.

As reported by the local press, goalkeeper Juan Chocca Llacta remains in critical condition. Reports also state that the match was called off approximately by 4 PM.