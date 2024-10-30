 Scary Scene: Football Fan Falls from Stadium Balcony During Atletico Nacional vs Fortaleza Match in Colombia, Video
Scary Scene: Football Fan Falls from Stadium Balcony During Atletico Nacional vs Fortaleza Match in Colombia, Video

The incident of Atletico Nacional fan falling happened at Bogota's El Campin arena on October 27

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
In a scary moment during the recent Categoría Primera A match between Atletico Nacional and Fortaleza, a terrifying incident unfolded when a football fan fell from a stadium balcony at Bogota's El Campin arena on October 27. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media where the fan fell during the altercation. According to local media, the fan's condition was unknown.

This is not the first time that such an incident during football game in South America . A couple of days back during a match between Sao Paulo and Gremio, a 23-year-old man attempted to climb over the upper deck railing of the Sao Paulo's Estadio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo, also known as Morumbi.

He slipped and fell 40 feet (about 12 meters), towards the ground and landed on two individuals below, one of whom was a 13-year-old girl. The man, identified as Lago de Melo Rios, somehow survived the fall and was taken to the hospital, where it was reported he suffered a broken femur. Surprisingly, the 13-year-old girl was unharmed in the incident.

Atletico Nacional vs Fortaleza highlights

Kevin Steven Viveros Rodallegas scored the game-winning goal to earn Atletico Nacional a 1-0 victory over Fortaleza. Fortaleza fell 0–1 to Atletico Nacional, who played with 10 men for the majority of the match, wasted numerous scoring opportunities, and are now focused on making it to the home runs. Atletico Nacional are currently fourth in the points table after playing 15 matches. Th team has registered registered 9 wins along with 2 draws and 4 losses. With 29 points, Nacional is just four point behind the leaders America De Cali

