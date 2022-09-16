Shikhar Dhawan tweets against mass killings of dogs in Kerala

Shikhar Dhawan | BCCI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has taken a different stance as reports of mass killings of dogs and dogs attacking people, especially children, is making news in Kerala.

In fact, the Kerala govt even approached the Supreme Court stray dogs which are dangerous to the society.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, who had opposed the mass killings of the strays, was forced to change her stand later saying that if there were not so many dog bite cases, maybe a more humane approach could have been considered.

The issue has gotten so widespread that Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan jumped in against the killings of ‘man’s best friend’. “This is so horrifying that mass killing of dogs in #kerala is taking place. I would request to reconsider such moves and put an end to these brutal killings,” the Indian opener tweeted.

Although his tweet received over 7000 likes and 250 retweets, there were some who trolled him for stance on the issue.

“When did you come down to streets last time with your kids? Have you lost any kid due to dog bite? Humanity for humans first!!!,” a tweeter user questioned Dhawan.

Another person said that that Dhawan should not be shedding crocodile tears and understand the ground situation first.