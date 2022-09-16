WATCH: Kerala man brandishes rifle while escorting girl students to madrassa to prevent 'attack by stray dogs'

Kasaragod: A video of a man holding an air gun and leading a group of girl students to a madrasa is going viral on social media. The video is of a man named Sameer, from Haddad Nagar in Bekal, Kasargod. Sameer said that he decided to go with his kids using a rifle to draw the attention of the authorities on the matter and ask them to take necessary measures.

Sameer is the father of a kid attending a madrasa school in the area. He decided to take this step after a child was attacked by a stray dog a few days back. On Friday, he took his air-gun and led 13 children to the Madrasa. In another video, he says that he was willing to shoot the dogs if they attacked the kids.

After a spurt in dog biting incidents in coastal state recently, people are taking matters into their own hands. Reports claim a total of 21 people have died in Kerala due to dog bites this year, among which five had taken vaccinations.

Dozens of stray dogs were killed in different districts of the state in the past few days. On Tuesday, September 13, a dog was brutally hanged in public near Changanassery in Kottayam district. The killers placed a wreath near the carcass of the animal.

Around 12 dogs were also poisoned and killed in Moolakulam of Kottayam district. The bodies of several dogs were reportedly found in Karikode and Keezhoor region of Moolakulam panchayath. Velloor police registered a case under IPC Section 429 (mischief by killing or poisoning animals).

A man accompanies a group of children to madrasa with what looks like an airgun 'to protect them from #straydogs'.#Kasaragod

Matter of time before someone starts circulating this as 'Islamists in Kerala openly flaunting guns'.