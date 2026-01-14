 Haridwar Viral Video: 2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs', Reveal Their Identity & Apologise Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaridwar Viral Video: 2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs', Reveal Their Identity & Apologise Later

Haridwar Viral Video: 2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs', Reveal Their Identity & Apologise Later

Two men dressed in sheikh attire were detained in Haridwar after roaming Ganga ghats and claiming to be Dubai residents. Police later found they were local youths filming content for YouTube. After apologising, they were released. The incident sparked controversy, with Hindu groups renewing demands to ban non-Hindus from Ganga ghats ahead of the 2027 Ardh Kumbh.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs' (Screengrab) | X/@bstvlive

Haridwar: A video of two men wearing ‘sheikh’ attire (kandura) and roaming around Har Ki Pauri and Malviya Ghat, in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, surfaced online on Tuesday (January 13). When they were stopped by priests at the ghats, they identified themselves as Habibullah and Habibi, residents of Dubai, reported PTI.

After the police received a complaint against the two men, they arrested them. Later, during questioning, they revealed their real identity. The two men reportedly identified as Naveen Kumar (22) and Prince (22), residents of SIDCUL in Haridwar.

Here Is The Video:

As per the report by PTI, the two men told cops that they had worn ‘sheikh’ attire and were roaming around ghats for their YouTube channel. After the two men apologised for hurting the religious sentiments of people, the police released them.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Food Smell Complaint Triggers Legal Battle, Rs 1.66 Crore Settlement In US University
Indian Food Smell Complaint Triggers Legal Battle, Rs 1.66 Crore Settlement In US University
TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant Takes A Surprising Dip?
TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant Takes A Surprising Dip?
Thailand Tragedy: At Least 22 Killed, Several Injured After Crane Collapse Leads To Train Derailment, Claim Reports
Thailand Tragedy: At Least 22 Killed, Several Injured After Crane Collapse Leads To Train Derailment, Claim Reports
Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go Fully Digital
Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go Fully Digital

In the purported video that surfaced online, one of them can be heard saying, “They can roam anywhere in India.” A priest then asked them to leave the premises. The priest then informed members of the Ganga Sabha about the men.

Read Also
'That's Not Good': Foreigner Films Man Dumping Trash Into Sea Near Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Viral...
article-image

The two men in confession video released by the Haridwar Police said that earlier also they made videos in similar attire, but they were unaware that coming to Har Ki Pauri in the Arabic clothes was not allowed.

X Post By Haridwar Police:

The incident caused a stir in the area amidst demands from Hindu groups to ban the entry of non-Hindus to all Ganga ghats located in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area. Notably, Shri Ganga Sabha, the organisation that manages and maintains Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding Ganga ghats in Haridwar, on January 4 demanded that the Uttarakhand government declare the Kumbh Mela area a restricted zone for non-Hindus before the Ardh Kumbh in 2027.

“It is the need of the hour that before the upcoming Kumbh, the entry of non-Hindus should be banned at all Ganga ghats and religious places in the Kumbh Mela area,” Shri Ganga Sabha president Nitin Gautam said, as quoted by PTI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haridwar Viral Video: 2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs',...
Haridwar Viral Video: 2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs',...
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Magh Bihu & Uttarayan, Wishes Happiness & Good Health
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Magh Bihu & Uttarayan, Wishes Happiness & Good Health
New Delhi: PM Modi To Attend Pongal Celebrations At Union Minister L Murugan's Residence Today
New Delhi: PM Modi To Attend Pongal Celebrations At Union Minister L Murugan's Residence Today
Glamour Vs Governance: The New Pattern Of Celebrity-Led Political Interviews
Glamour Vs Governance: The New Pattern Of Celebrity-Led Political Interviews
Chhattisgarh News: 2 Farmers Attempt Suicide In Korba Over MSP Paddy Sale Issues
Chhattisgarh News: 2 Farmers Attempt Suicide In Korba Over MSP Paddy Sale Issues