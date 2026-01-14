Haridwar Viral Video: 2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs', Reveal Their Identity & Apologise Later

2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs' (Screengrab) | X/@bstvlive

Haridwar: A video of two men wearing ‘sheikh’ attire (kandura) and roaming around Har Ki Pauri and Malviya Ghat, in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, surfaced online on Tuesday (January 13). When they were stopped by priests at the ghats, they identified themselves as Habibullah and Habibi, residents of Dubai, reported PTI.

After the police received a complaint against the two men, they arrested them. Later, during questioning, they revealed their real identity. The two men reportedly identified as Naveen Kumar (22) and Prince (22), residents of SIDCUL in Haridwar.

Here Is The Video:

As per the report by PTI, the two men told cops that they had worn ‘sheikh’ attire and were roaming around ghats for their YouTube channel. After the two men apologised for hurting the religious sentiments of people, the police released them.

In the purported video that surfaced online, one of them can be heard saying, “They can roam anywhere in India.” A priest then asked them to leave the premises. The priest then informed members of the Ganga Sabha about the men.

The two men in confession video released by the Haridwar Police said that earlier also they made videos in similar attire, but they were unaware that coming to Har Ki Pauri in the Arabic clothes was not allowed.

X Post By Haridwar Police:

The incident caused a stir in the area amidst demands from Hindu groups to ban the entry of non-Hindus to all Ganga ghats located in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area. Notably, Shri Ganga Sabha, the organisation that manages and maintains Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding Ganga ghats in Haridwar, on January 4 demanded that the Uttarakhand government declare the Kumbh Mela area a restricted zone for non-Hindus before the Ardh Kumbh in 2027.

“It is the need of the hour that before the upcoming Kumbh, the entry of non-Hindus should be banned at all Ganga ghats and religious places in the Kumbh Mela area,” Shri Ganga Sabha president Nitin Gautam said, as quoted by PTI.