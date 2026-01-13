'That's Not Good': Foreigner Films Man Dumping Trash Into Sea Near Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online |

Mumbai: A disturbing video showing a man casually dumping garbage into the sea near Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India has gone viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions and renewed debate over civic sense and environmental responsibility in public spaces.

The incident came to light after a foreign tourist recorded the act while sitting on the safety wall along the seafront near the Gateway. In the video, the foreigner can be seen quietly filming the surroundings when a man wearing a helmet arrives at the spot along with a woman and a child. Carrying a cloth bag, the man stops briefly, opens the bag and nonchalantly empties its contents, allegedly household waste, directly into the sea.

While a foreigner is filming in Mumbai, a man comes and throws rubbish into the ocean and goes as if that's normal behaviour. pic.twitter.com/JREsHAVuye — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) January 12, 2026

The act appears to shock the person filming the video. “What was that?” the foreigner is heard saying as the man throws the trash and walks away without any visible hesitation or remorse. As the camera pans towards the man leaving the area with the woman and child, the foreigner narrates what just unfolded in front of him. “That’s not good,” he remarks as the video ends, clearly expressing disapproval of what he witnessed.

The video has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing strong criticism from netizens. Many users expressed embarrassment and anger over the blatant act of littering at one of Mumbai’s most visited tourist landmarks, especially in front of a foreign visitor.

Netizens React Sharply To Viral Video

“It’s normal behavior… in India,” one user commented sarcastically, highlighting what they see as a deeper issue of lack of civic responsibility. Another user wrote, “Shame him all over the internet until he realizes his grave mistake,” calling for public accountability.

Several users tagged the Mumbai Police and civic authorities, urging them to take action. “Fine lagao yaar,” a user commented, while another wrote, “@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice you have his face. Take some action.” Others stressed the need for stricter enforcement and long-term solutions. “We lack civic sense but we have to change that. We need penalties, fines, sign boards everywhere, orientation and awareness programs. Our authorities have that power,” a user noted.

As of now, there is no clarity on when the video was recorded. There have also been no official reports confirming any action taken against the individual seen dumping garbage into the sea. Neither the police nor the municipal authorities have issued a statement on the incident so far.

