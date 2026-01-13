 'That's Not Good': Foreigner Films Man Dumping Trash Into Sea Near Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'That's Not Good': Foreigner Films Man Dumping Trash Into Sea Near Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online

'That's Not Good': Foreigner Films Man Dumping Trash Into Sea Near Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online

A video showing a man casually dumping garbage into the sea near Mumbai’s Gateway of India has sparked outrage online. The act was filmed by a foreign tourist, who expressed shock as the man allegedly emptied household waste from a bag and walked away. Netizens urged authorities to act, citing civic irresponsibility.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
'That's Not Good': Foreigner Films Man Dumping Trash Into Sea Near Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online |

Mumbai: A disturbing video showing a man casually dumping garbage into the sea near Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India has gone viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions and renewed debate over civic sense and environmental responsibility in public spaces.

The incident came to light after a foreign tourist recorded the act while sitting on the safety wall along the seafront near the Gateway. In the video, the foreigner can be seen quietly filming the surroundings when a man wearing a helmet arrives at the spot along with a woman and a child. Carrying a cloth bag, the man stops briefly, opens the bag and nonchalantly empties its contents, allegedly household waste, directly into the sea.

The act appears to shock the person filming the video. “What was that?” the foreigner is heard saying as the man throws the trash and walks away without any visible hesitation or remorse. As the camera pans towards the man leaving the area with the woman and child, the foreigner narrates what just unfolded in front of him. “That’s not good,” he remarks as the video ends, clearly expressing disapproval of what he witnessed.

The video has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing strong criticism from netizens. Many users expressed embarrassment and anger over the blatant act of littering at one of Mumbai’s most visited tourist landmarks, especially in front of a foreign visitor.

FPJ Shorts
Accidental Viral Moment! Lamine Yamal Captures Wojciech Szczesny Smoking Amid Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup Triumph; Video
Accidental Viral Moment! Lamine Yamal Captures Wojciech Szczesny Smoking Amid Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup Triumph; Video
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Suffers Setback: All Details About The 16 Satellites That Vanished Into Space
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Suffers Setback: All Details About The 16 Satellites That Vanished Into Space
‘This Is Real India’: Woman Rapido Rider Helps Foreign Tourist After She Lost Way In Goa, Netizens Salute Her | VIDEO
‘This Is Real India’: Woman Rapido Rider Helps Foreign Tourist After She Lost Way In Goa, Netizens Salute Her | VIDEO
Australia Women's Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket, India Series To Be Her Last
Australia Women's Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket, India Series To Be Her Last
Read Also
Delhi Road Rage Video Sparks Outrage After Woman Slapped During Heated Street Argument In Dwarka's...
article-image

Netizens React Sharply To Viral Video

“It’s normal behavior… in India,” one user commented sarcastically, highlighting what they see as a deeper issue of lack of civic responsibility. Another user wrote, “Shame him all over the internet until he realizes his grave mistake,” calling for public accountability.

Several users tagged the Mumbai Police and civic authorities, urging them to take action. “Fine lagao yaar,” a user commented, while another wrote, “@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice you have his face. Take some action.” Others stressed the need for stricter enforcement and long-term solutions. “We lack civic sense but we have to change that. We need penalties, fines, sign boards everywhere, orientation and awareness programs. Our authorities have that power,” a user noted.

As of now, there is no clarity on when the video was recorded. There have also been no official reports confirming any action taken against the individual seen dumping garbage into the sea. Neither the police nor the municipal authorities have issued a statement on the incident so far.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'That's Not Good': Foreigner Films Man Dumping Trash Into Sea Near Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Viral...

'That's Not Good': Foreigner Films Man Dumping Trash Into Sea Near Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Viral...

Mumbai: Anant Garje, Personal Assistant Of Minister Pankaja Munde, Seeks Bail In Wife's Suicide...

Mumbai: Anant Garje, Personal Assistant Of Minister Pankaja Munde, Seeks Bail In Wife's Suicide...

Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute;...

Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute;...

Reclaimed Mumbai Coastal Road Land Must Remain Open To Public: Supreme Court

Reclaimed Mumbai Coastal Road Land Must Remain Open To Public: Supreme Court

Mumbai News: PSU Banks Urge Bombay High Court To Lift Stay On Fraud Tag Against Anil Ambani,...

Mumbai News: PSU Banks Urge Bombay High Court To Lift Stay On Fraud Tag Against Anil Ambani,...