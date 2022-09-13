Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweets picture of kid enjoying breeze out of sunroof car, asks netizens' opinions

Kid enjoying the breeze out of a sunroof as his car zips along in Gurugram | Twitter image (Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor)

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on September 12, posted a picture of a kid enjoying the breeze out of a sunroof car on Twitter.

He is quite active on social media, especially Twitter. His Twitter bio includes his introduction and the quote by John Lennon: They hate you if you're clever and they despise a fool.

It was not only the picture that caught everyone's attention but also, what he wrote along with the pic. He wrote, "Kid enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof as his car zips along in Gurugram. Where have we failed? In schooling, or parenting, or both?"

He also, stated in comments that, "It can be a good case study, while the majority see the danger, there are those that see nothing wrong in this."

See his post below:

Kid enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof as his car zips along on Golf Course Road, Gurugram.



Where have we failed? In schooling, or parenting, or both? pic.twitter.com/UpAQPs61Tc — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) September 12, 2022

Read the reactions of the Twitter users:

Thanks for bringing this up Sir. Public awareness/education is important. With rise in SUNROOF car sales request Hon'b Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji to take immediate cognizance.@MORTHIndia FYI & NA pls. @gurgaonpolice @DelhiPolice @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/3AI4JHOpOj — SukhPal Singh Toor (@ActivistSukhpal) September 13, 2022

Kite string plus head out of sunroof is a fatal combinationhttps://t.co/dB4BMGZbzi — Aamir N Malik|आमेर मलिक|أمير مالك (@AamirNMalik) September 13, 2022

Not just kids. I have seen adults doing it when the vehicle was zipping through at full speed on bandra worli sealink. Problem is in our country , most of the people have taken road safety related laws for granted and seldomly are followed by many. — Arun Nambiar (@ArunNambiar) September 13, 2022

Sometimes people lack common sense and later blame authorities if something goes wrong. We have failed in doing our duties n being responsible but we have excelled in blame games! We have failed in etiquettes but excelled in unwanted show off! — Basava (@zoker333) September 13, 2022

In India people see traffic rules only as compulsions, which have to be followed only when police is near....

If people simply start following lane driving, seat belts rule and maintaining distance between bumpers-accidents, noise pollution and traffic jams can be prevented — KAKU (@KAku000_1) September 13, 2022

Some users had a sarcastic reply to the CEO's post:

His father's car, his and his fathers choice, he can enjoy breeze whereever he wants. Take a chill pill no one failed anywhere. — Sidd (@HackingSidd) September 12, 2022

Take a look at this. What say ? pic.twitter.com/8Itxvs7KOK — Lets make things better (@Hey_paarth) September 13, 2022

Problem may not be of a sunroof. We need to teach kids to find happiness in little things. Experience everything, even if it's wind in your face. Every kid has a right to it. But can every kid experience it this way is the question. Things that comes naturally makes more impact. — Hetal Verma (@verma_hetal) September 13, 2022

They learn from our leaders ... pic.twitter.com/WASwsZ3ZAY — Amjad (@Amjadpen) September 13, 2022

@TheSanjivKapoor where did @jetairways fail - not paying salary or refunding ticket cost to people - in ethics, culture or humanity. Also you all have made flight tickets so expensive. This is alternate and cheap way to fly. — Ankit (@InMyOpinion27) September 13, 2022

Kapoor conducted a poll on Twitter to know Twitterati's opinion on what they feel about the same. The results of the poll was: 67.6% felt this was indeed dangerous whereas 32.4% felt that there is nothing wrong in it.

What do you think??