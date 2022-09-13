Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweets picture of kid enjoying breeze out of sunroof car, asks netizens' opinions

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on September 12, posted a picture of a kid enjoying the breeze out of a sunroof car on Twitter.
He is quite active on social media, especially Twitter. His Twitter bio includes his introduction and the quote by John Lennon: They hate you if you're clever and they despise a fool.
It was not only the picture that caught everyone's attention but also, what he wrote along with the pic. He wrote, "Kid enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof as his car zips along in Gurugram. Where have we failed? In schooling, or parenting, or both?"
He also, stated in comments that, "It can be a good case study, while the majority see the danger, there are those that see nothing wrong in this."
See his post below:
Read the reactions of the Twitter users:
Some users had a sarcastic reply to the CEO's post:
Kapoor conducted a poll on Twitter to know Twitterati's opinion on what they feel about the same. The results of the poll was: 67.6% felt this was indeed dangerous whereas 32.4% felt that there is nothing wrong in it.
What do you think??
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)