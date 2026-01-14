 PM Modi Extends Greetings On Magh Bihu & Uttarayan, Wishes Happiness & Good Health
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Magh Bihu & Uttarayan, Wishes Happiness & Good Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Magh Bihu and Uttarayan, wishing happiness, good health, prosperity and togetherness. In posts on X, he highlighted the spirit of gratitude, harmony and positivity linked to the harvest festivals. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the PM for his Magh Bihu wishes ahead of his visit to the state.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended wishes on the occasion of Magh Bihu and Uttarayan.

In two separate posts on X, the Prime Minister wished the citizens on the auspicious festivals.

"Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan! May this sacred festival of Makar Sankranti fill your life with happiness, and may everyone be blessed with good health and well-being. May this joyful celebration also strengthen bonds of togetherness and usher in prosperity and positivity for all," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister expressed hope that on the festival of Magh Bihu, "the spirit of gratitude and harmony continues to guide all," captioning the post, "Happy Magh Bihu to everyone!" "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of MAGH BIHU. Magh Bihu celebrates the joy of harvest, abundance and togetherness. May this festival bring prosperity, good health and happiness to every home. May the spirit of gratitude and harmony continue to guide us towards a brighter and more prosperous future," the post read.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reposted the Prime Minister's Magh Bihu post, thanking him for his warm greetings. He also stated that people are "awaiting the Prime Minister's arrival on the 17th." "Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your #MaghBihu wishes. The people of Assam are joyfully celebrating this harvest festival and are eagerly awaiting your arrival to Assam on the 17th," the Chief Minister wrote in the post.

Magh Bihu, a major harvest festival of Assam, marks the end of the harvest season in Magh and is celebrated with community feasts.

Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti, and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways harvest festivals are celebrated across India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

