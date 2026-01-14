 New Delhi: PM Modi To Attend Pongal Celebrations At Union Minister L Murugan's Residence Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Pongal celebrations at Union Minister L Murugan’s residence in Delhi and extended Makar Sankranti greetings, praying for prosperity and good health. President Droupadi Murmu also greeted citizens on Lohri, Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu, highlighting India’s agricultural traditions, unity and gratitude to farmers.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will attend the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in the national capital.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, praying for the happiness, prosperity, and excellent health of the citizens.

PM Modi's Tweet

"This sacred occasion of Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the country according to local customs and traditions. I pray to Lord Surya for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and excellent health. May the Sun God proceed to the heavens; the Lord Sun is in Capricorn. In the Uttarayana, there is great merit; it destroys all sins," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

article-image

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Her Greetings

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings for Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, asserting that the festivals are symbols of India's rich agricultural traditions and national unity.

President Murmu also expressed gratitude to nature and thanked the farmer benefactors.

"Heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. These festivals are symbols of India's rich agricultural traditions and national unity. On this occasion, we also express our gratitude towards nature. Through these festivals, we convey our thanks to the farmer benefactors. My best wishes are that these festivals bring happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives," the 'X' post said.

article-image

On January 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the Pongal festival celebrations in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

As the BJP has launched a political-cultural programme during the Pongal festival, it has termed it 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal,' which translates to "Our Town's Modi Pongal." Under this initiative, BJP workers and supporters celebrate Pongal at the local (ooru) level while highlighting the policies, welfare schemes, and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pongal, one of the most significant festivals for Tamils worldwide, marks thanksgiving to nature, the sun, farm animals, and farmers. It is traditionally celebrated as a family festival symbolising prosperity, gratitude, and togetherness. To facilitate the celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced a Pongal gift package comprising one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, and one full-length sugarcane for all eligible beneficiaries.

