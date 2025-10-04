 Somaiya H.S Dominate With 5-Star Win; Cathedral Clinch U12 Girls Division I Gold
Somaiya H.S Dominate With 5-Star Win; Cathedral Clinch U12 Girls Division I Gold

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed a thrilling day of action at the MSSA Ground, with decisive results in the Boys U12 Division III and the U12 Girls Division I finals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
Mumbai, October 4, 2025: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed a thrilling day of action at the MSSA Ground, with decisive results in the Boys U12 Division III and the U12 Girls Division I finals.

In the Boys U12 Division III, Hill Spring (Tardeo) and G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) played out a goalless draw in the opening fixture. Christ Church ICSE (Byculla), led by captain Zidaan Shaikh, secured a narrow 1-0 win over St. Lawrence (Borivali).

St. Aloysius (Bandra) edged out St. Xavier’s (Fort) 2-1 in a hard-fought clash, with goals from Rudra Phatak and Tanmay Mane. Ayaanudin Shaikh struck for Xavier’s. Sharda Mandir (Gamdevi) were awarded a walkover after Gokuldham (Goregaon) failed to show up.

St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) overcame Podar IB & Cambridge (Santacruz) 1-0, courtesy of Jaden Mendonca, while Rustomjee International (Dahisar) claimed a 1-0 win against Cambridge (Kandivali) thanks to Avneesh Kelaskar.

The standout performance came from The Somaiya H.S (Vidyavihar), who thrashed Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 5-0. Chaitanya Madhukar bagged a hat-trick, while Dhyan Mavani added a brace in a clinical display.

In the U12 Girls Division I, J.B.C.N International (Parel) and Don Bosco (Matunga) played out a goalless draw in the third-place playoff. Don Bosco triumphed 2-1 in the tie-breaker, with captain Kyra Hulyalkar and Michella Mathew converting their spot-kicks, while Shanaya Jhaveri scored for J.B.C.N.

The final saw Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) crowned champions, defeating Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2-0 in regulation time. Ivana Nahar was the star of the show, scoring both goals to secure the gold medal.

Brief Scores – Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament (Oct 4, 2025)

Boys U12 Division III

Hill Spring (Tardeo) 0 drew with G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 0

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 1 (Zidaan Shaikh) beat St. Lawrence (Borivali) 0

St. Aloysius (Bandra) 2 (Rudra Phatak, Tanmay Mane) beat St. Xavier’s (Fort) 1 (Ayaanudin Shaikh)

Sharda Mandir (Gamdevi) won by walkover vs Gokuldham (Goregaon)

St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 1 (Jaden Mendonca) beat Podar IB & Cambridge (Santacruz) 0

Rustomjee International (Dahisar) 1 (Avneesh Kelaskar) beat Cambridge (Kandivali) 0

The Somaiya H.S (Vidyavihar) 5 (Chaitanya Madhukar 3, Dhyan Mavani 2) beat Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 0

Girls U12 Division I

3rd Place: Don Bosco (Matunga) 0 (2) beat J.B.C.N Int. (Parel) 0 (1) on penalties

(Don Bosco scorers: Kyra Hulyalkar, Michella Mathew; J.B.C.N scorer: Shanaya Jhaveri)

Final: Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 2 (Ivana Nahar 2) beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 0

