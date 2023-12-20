 'Shashank Singh Was Always On Our Target List': PBKS Clear The Air Over 'Wrong' Bid At IPL 2024 Auction
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shashank Singh Was Always On Our Target List': PBKS Clear The Air Over 'Wrong' Bid At IPL 2024 Auction

'Shashank Singh Was Always On Our Target List': PBKS Clear The Air Over 'Wrong' Bid At IPL 2024 Auction

PBKS clarified that the Indian cricketer was on their "target list" and the confusion was caused due to two players having the same name in the auction.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

On Wednesday, the Punjab Kings, a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), issued a clarification regarding the acquisition of the uncapped cricketer Shashank Singh during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

The team management seemingly purchased Shashank Singh by mistake, leading to confusion.

However, Punjab Kings clarified that Shashank Singh was always part of their "target list," and the confusion arose from two players sharing the same name in the auction.

Shashank Singh bought for ₹20 lakh

In a statement, the franchise stated, "Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him onboard and see him contribute to our success."

Shashank Singh was acquired by Punjab Kings at his base price of ₹20 lakh amid high drama in the auction room.

Read Also
IPL 2024 Auction: Chaos Ensues As PBKS Seek Reversal After Bidding For Shashank Singh; Watch Viral...
article-image

Confusion over bid for Shashank Singh

The incident unfolded during the accelerated round of the mini-auction when Shashank Singh's name was called out, and Punjab Kings emerged as the sole bidders. The player was quickly sold to the franchise by auctioneer Mallika Sagar.

SunRisers Hyderabad had released the all-rounder from Chattisgarh, leading to Punjab Kings securing his services. However, there was initial uncertainty about whether it was the correct Shashank Singh.

Read Also
IPL 2024 Auction: 'Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah Will Be Looking At This And...', Anil Kumble On...
article-image

Co-owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia realized their mistake and attempted to reverse the bid.

Sagar and the IPL officials in the room denied their request, asserting that once the hammer confirms a purchase, it cannot be undone.

Correct Shashank Singh was bought

As it turns out, Punjab Kings did infact secure the services of the intended Shashank Singh during the auction, rectifying the initial confusion.

"We have picked the right player. He was being scouted by us for quite some time. He is a 32-year-old player from Chhattisgarh who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2022 season. Reports are confusing him with a 19-year-old cricketer with the same name," a PBKS officla told PTI.

PBKS purse remaining: Rs. 4.15 crore

PBKS total player slots available: 0

PBKS total overseas player slots available: 0

PBKS players bought at IPL 2024 Auction: Harshal Patel (Rs. 11.75 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs. 4.20 crore), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Shashank Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Tanay Thyagarajann (Rs. 20 lakh), Prince Choudhary (Rs. 20 lakh), Rilee Rossouw (Rs. 8 crore).

Read Also
From Rachin Ravindra To Mohammad Nabi: Players Who Were Absolute Steal In IPL 2024 Auction
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mohammed Shami Among 26 To Receive Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Confirmed For Satwik-Chirag

Mohammed Shami Among 26 To Receive Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Confirmed For Satwik-Chirag

Virat Kohli's RCB Pips CSK, MI & Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr To Become Most Popular Asian Team On...

Virat Kohli's RCB Pips CSK, MI & Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr To Become Most Popular Asian Team On...

Cricketer Shadab Khan Made Honorary DSP In Pakistan Police; Watch Video

Cricketer Shadab Khan Made Honorary DSP In Pakistan Police; Watch Video

'There's A Bit Of MS Dhoni In Him': What Sourav Ganguly Told Kumar Kushagra Before DC Bought Him For...

'There's A Bit Of MS Dhoni In Him': What Sourav Ganguly Told Kumar Kushagra Before DC Bought Him For...

Watch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024...

Watch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024...