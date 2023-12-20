IPL 2024 Auction: 'Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah Will Be Looking At This And...', Anil Kumble On Massive Payday For Mitchell Starc And Pat Cummins

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins (R) shattered auction records. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian Test captain Anil Kumble believes the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will feel hard done by after seeing Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins hit the roof in IPL 2024 auction. Kumble admitted that he thought that the 20 crore barrier will never be broken in the IPL auction history.

Cummins and Starc proved to be the biggest beneficiaries of the IPL auction 2024 as the franchises shelled out well over ₹40 crore on the Aussie pacers. Cummins broke Sam Curran's record by fetching ₹20.25 crore from the SunRisers Hyderabad to become the costliest player in the auction history, but Starc broke it in less than an hour by yielding ₹24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Bumrah and Kohli earning a shade less than 20 crore, Kumble feels the domestic cricketers are of high quality already and that Starc and Cummins didn't deserve that high a price.

"To go for ₹45 crore on Starc and Cummins at an auction like this - yes this was unprecedented and we never thought that the 20 crore barrier will be broken - but I certainly believe that since only four players can play in the Playing XI and you have 8 out of the 25, I think it's only fair that you have a 40 or 45 percent salary of the overall cap for overseas guys. You have really high-quality Indian players. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, who will be looking at this and thinking what's going on."