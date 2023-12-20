From Rachin Ravindra To Mohammad Nabi: Players Who Were Absolute Steal In IPL 2024 Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 20, 2023
Rachin Ravindra was expected to be one of the big-ticket buys in the auction. But his bid went up to only 1.8 crore, starting from 50 lakh and CSK has done well to secure him.
Wanindu Hasaranga is yet another multi-faceted player and was likely to go for big bucks. However, the leggie didn't spark any bidding war and SRH picked him up for 1.5 crore.
Gerald Coetzee's sensational 2023 World Cup performance meant he was likely to go beyond 10 crore. However, Mumbai Indians secured an absolute steal by getting him for 5 crore.
Afghanistan;s Mohammad Nabi is an extremely useful all-rounder and a game-changer across facets. He also brings in vast amount of experience, but Mumbai Indians got Nabi only for 1.5 crore.
Shardul Thakur is as much a game-changer across facets. However, not many franchises went for him and CSK secured his services for 4 crore, contrary to expectations.
Shahrukh Khan is one of the fiercest strikers of the ball and was likely to go beyond 10 crore, especially as an Indian player. However, Gujarat Titans got him for 7.4 crore.
Dlishan Madushanka was the rare bright spot for Sri Lanka in an otherwise abysmal 2023 World Cup. With pacers in demand, Mumbai Indians got the Sri Lankan for a reasonable 3.6 crore.
Mustafizur Rahman might not have displayed consistency, but he still a useful seamer in limited-overs cricket. He went to CSK for only 2 crore.
