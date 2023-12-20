From Mitchell Starc To Yash Dayal: Players Who Might Have Received Higher Bids Than Expected In IPL 2024 Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 20, 2023
Mitchell Starc shattered the record by becoming the most expensive player in auction history. With Starc's underwhelming T20 record and not having played IPL since 2015, shelling out 24.75 crore could hurt KKR.
Pat Cummins' stocks raised exponentially after winning the World Cup for Australia. But Cummins doesn't have an envious IPL record; hence, SRH could regret shelling out 20.50 crore.
Barring the 2021 edition, Harshal Patel has been largely inconsistent in IPL, with his slower balls becoming a bit too predictable. Hence, Punjab Kings shelling out 11.75 crore might not have justified it.
Spencer Johnson turned heads after a stunning bowling spell in The Hundred this year for the Oval Invincibles. However, having struggled in his brief limited-overs outing, notably in India, Johnson's tag of 10 crore from Gujarat Titans is questionable.
West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph fetched a mammoth 11.5 crore by RCB. For a bowler who has performed only in phases in IPL, the price tag seems a notch higher.
Rovman Powell was the first name in the auction and fetched 7.4 crore from the Rajasthan Royals. While Powell has done well for the West Indies, he has almost been a walking wicket in IPL and found wanting against leg-spin.
Kumar Kushagra earned a contract of 7.2 crore from the Delhi Capitals. While Kushagra has strong List A and first-class numbers, he hasn't hit the stride in T20s, averaging 15.55 in 11 games.
Jhye Richardson is yet another Aussie quick, fetching a massive bid as Delhi Capitals shelled out 5 crore. While Richardson is a gun bowler, he is far too injury prone and is unlikely to play a lot of games.
Yash Dayal is yet another Indian player who received a massive bid of 5 crore from RCB. Having struggled in IPL 2023, Dayal could be in for another grim season, especially playing at the Chinnaswamy.
