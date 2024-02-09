 'Shared False Information': AB de Villiers On News Of Virat Kohli's Wife Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy With 2nd Child
Earlier, AB de Villiers revealed that the second child of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is on the way and thus, Team India batter missed the initial two Tests against England

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Former South African batter AB de Villiers apologized for sharing a false information regarding Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma being pregnant with the second child.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, de Villiers admitted that he made a mistake by sharing the false news of Kohli's wife pregnancy with second child. The 39-year-old added that he doesn't know anything about former India captain's personal life and wished him to come back stronger after a break.

"Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all." AB de Villiers said.

"No one knows what’s happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can comeback stronger, better and fresh from this.” he added.

