'Shared False Information': AB de Villiers On News Of Virat Kohli's Wife Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy With 2nd Child

Former South African batter AB de Villiers apologized for sharing a false information regarding Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma being pregnant with the second child.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, de Villiers admitted that he made a mistake by sharing the false news of Kohli's wife pregnancy with second child. The 39-year-old added that he doesn't know anything about former India captain's personal life and wished him to come back stronger after a break.

"Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all." AB de Villiers said.

"No one knows what’s happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can comeback stronger, better and fresh from this.” he added.