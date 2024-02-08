'Jasprit Bumrah Is A Freak, Virat Kohli Best Ever Player Across All 3 Formats': Michael Clarke

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke paid tribute to India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah after he became the number one Test bowler in the world on Wednesday.

Bumrah became the first Indian pacer and fourth from his country to hold the top spot on the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers.

He is also the second Asian and fourth cricketer to be ranked No.1 in all three formats of the game after Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli.

Notably, Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Test series between India and England despite the first two matches producing turning wickets in Hyderabad and Vizag.

Clarke hails 'freak' Bumrah

Heaping praise on the 32-year-old, Clarke called Bumrah a "freak" because of his ability to make the ball talk even on flat and turning pitches which are not helpful for the fast bowlers at all.

"Bumrah, what can you say... He is a freak, Bumrah. His skills in conditions that are never conducive for fast bowling, he is a freak," Clarke told ESPNCricinfo.

He reckons that India will be tough to beat now that they have levelled the series and might also welcome back talismanic batter Virat Kohli in the next Test.

The former India captain pulled out of the first 2 Tests due to personal reasons and remains doubtful for the remaining three games.

Massive praise for Virat Kohli

"It's been a great series, I love that it's 5 Test matches. England to win that first Test was brilliant, and they had their opportunities in the second as well but India showed their class.

"Virat Kohli not being a part of that Indian team, you'd think now after they've got a victory in the 2nd Test... If he comes back in, I think India is going to be very tough to beat," he added and also rated Kohli as the best across formats of the game.

"Virat Kohli is the best player ever across all three formats," Clarke told ESPN Australia in a separate interview.