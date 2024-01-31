Virat Kohli's Brother Rubbishes Rumours Of Their Mother's Poor Health Condition; Check His Insta Story Here

Virat Kohli with his mother Saroj Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli has dismissed the rumours of their mother Saroj Kohli's poor heath condition on Wednesday, January 31.

Virat Kohli withdrew from India Test squad for two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England due to personal reasons. The nature of personal reasons behind his withdrawal from Hyderabad and Vizag Tests has not been disclosed, but there were rumours that former India captain requested for a break due to his mother's poor health condition.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vikas Kohli slammed media for spreading fake news about his mother's health. He urged everybody as well as the media to refrain from spreading such news without any proper information.

"Hello everyone. I have noticed that there is this fake news about out mom's health been circulating around." Virat Kohli's brother wrote on his Instagram story.

"Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern." Vikas added.

Over the last few months, Virat Kohli withdrew from India squads ahead of the series. This month, the 35-year-old made himself unavailable for the selection for the first T20I against Afghanistan due to personal reason. Kohli practiced with India squad ahead of Hyderabad Test before leaving for Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

Thereafter, Virat Kohli informed BCCI selectors and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma about his reason behind ruling himself out of initial two games of the five-match Test series against England.

Virat Kohli is likely to return to action for third Test in Rajkot, starting on February 15.

'India's missed Virat Kohli's captaincy' - Michael Vaughan on hosts' first Test defeat vs England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt that Team India missed the captaincy of Virat Kohli in the opening Test of the five-match series against England in Hyderabad.

Speaking on 'Club Prairie Fire' YouTube Channel, Vaughan said that India wouldn't have lost the Test match if Kohli was captain, adding that Rohit Sharma was completely 'switched off'.

"They missed Virat Kohli’s captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat’s captaincy that week, India wouldn’t have lost the game. Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely." former England skipper said.

India were stunned by England with 28-run defeat in Hyderabad. With a 231-run target, India were bundled out for 202 in 64.3 overs. Despite 190-run lead in the first innings, India failed to capitalized on it as Ollie Pope's brilliant 196-run innings help the visitors post 420 on the board, taking over 200 runs lead in the 2nd innings.