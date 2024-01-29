'Hunger For Runs Is Increasing Every Day': Sourav Ganguly Lauds Virat Kohli's Passion And Dedication For Cricket

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has heaped praise on talismanic batter Virat Kohli for his dedication and passion for cricket.

Kohli is one of the greatest batters in modern-era with plethora of records and achievements to his name. Last year, the former India captain displayed his vintage last year, amassing 2048 runs, including eighth centuries, at an average of 66.06 in 35 matches.

Virat Kohli had a record-breaking ODI World Cup 2023 in India, where he emerged as the highest run-getter in a single edition of the tournament, aggregating 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 matches. During the semifinal against New Zealand, Kohli became the first batter to score 50 ODI centuries.

𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗢𝗗𝗜 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯



It goes to none other than Virat Kohli! 👑🫡



Congratulations 👏👏#TeamIndia | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1mfzNwRfrH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2024

Speaking to India TV Cricket, Sourav Ganguly stated that he is happy to see Virat Kohli batting. The former India captain added that Kohli's hunger for runs is increasing everyday.

"I feel lucky to see Virat Kohli and his game & batting. His passion and dedication for the game is amazing. His hunger for runs is increasing every day. He works so hard on and off the field as well." Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will return to action for the third Test against England as he withdrew from Two tests due to personal reason. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar was added to squad as a replacement for veteran Indian batter.

Virat Kohli to join Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar in elite list

Virat Kohli will look to join former batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar as the Indian batters to score 2000 runs against England in Test Cricket.

The former India captain is just nine runs away from achieving the feat against Three Lions in Tests. Currently, Kohli aggregates 1991 runs, including five centuries and nine fifties, at an average of 42.36 in 28 Tests against England.

Virat Kohli has a great record against England at home, amassing 1015 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 56.38 in 21 innings.

Veteran Indian batter is just 3 centuries away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid's joint-record of seven centuries in Tests between India and England.