India Skipper Rohit Sharma Hilariously Imitates Virat Kohli & Jasprit Bumrah At BCCI Awards Function; Watch

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during the World Cup | Credits: Twitter

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has hilariously imitated his teammates Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah at recently held Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awards function last week.

Many current and former cricketers were awarded for their contribution to Indian cricket in various categories during the awards function in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 23. Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill were awarded international cricketers of the year. Former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and Farooq Engineer were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a video that went viral, Rohit Sharma can be seen imitating his teammates and their famous characteristics. He started off with his pull shot, followed Bumrah's bowling action and supla shot of Suryakumar Yadav. He hilariously intimated Virat Kohli's aggressive wicket celebration.

Then, Team India skipper managed to replicate MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter before he concluded with former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's upper cut.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is currently Team India in the first Test of the five-match series against England. The hosts bundled out England for 246 after Ben Stokes's 70 in the first innings. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel picked two scalps each.

India on top after Day 2 stumps in first Test