Shahid Afridi Alleges 'GT20 Canada & Legends League Cricket Owe Payments To Many Players', Deletes Tweet Within Minutes

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has accused the organisers of Global T20 Canada (GT20) and Legends League Cricket (LLC) of non-payment of dues to "many players" who featured in the tournament.

Afridi played in the GT20 in Canada for Toronto Nationals while the LLC is currently underway in India which also features legends like Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan.

Afridi tweets on X before deleting post

Afridi took to social media to highlight the issue of non-payments in both the domestic T20 leagues and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene in the matter.

"I didn’t want to do this, but need to for the sake of my peers and the sport I love so dearly. It is tantamount and extremely integral for the organizing members of any event to keep their word in every situation.

"@GT20Canada & @llct20 owe payments to many of their players and have been non responsive to the requests. @icc please look into the matter as it requires your urgent attention," Afridi tweeted on X.

Afridi however, deleted the tweet within minutes leading to speculation about the authenticity of his claims.