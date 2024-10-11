 Shaheen Afridi Sparks Controversy By Calling Babar Azam 'Zimbu' During PAK vs ENG 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShaheen Afridi Sparks Controversy By Calling Babar Azam 'Zimbu' During PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Shaheen Afridi Sparks Controversy By Calling Babar Azam 'Zimbu' During PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Tension seems to be rising tensions between Babar and Shaheen during the Multan Test

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

In the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and England, a video of Shaheen Afridi mocking his teammate Babar Azam has gone viral on social media. In the footage, Shaheen repeatedly uses the term 'Zimbu'. The nickname 'Zimbabar' or simply 'Zimbu,' has become popular among fans who often criticise Babar for his performances against weaker teams. This mocking sentiment seems to have made its way into the Pakistan team’s dressing room as well.

Recently, Shaheen Afridi lost his captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, with Babar resuming the role. Following Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the tournament and Babar’s subsequent resignation from white-ball captaincy, rumors of tension between the two players have emerged. As of now, the Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to announce Babar's successor as captain.

Babar’s Struggles with Form

Babar Azam is currently facing challenges with his batting, especially in Test cricket. He has struggled to reach triple digits in the longest format. In the current Test against England, he scored 30 and 5 in his two innings, missing out on an opportunity to score big on flat pitch.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Government Announces Big OBC, SC Outreach
Maharashtra Government Announces Big OBC, SC Outreach
Samsung Shares Decline By Over 7% In A Month As It Continues To Fight Constraints & Competition
Samsung Shares Decline By Over 7% In A Month As It Continues To Fight Constraints & Competition
Nasdaq, S&P 500, & Dow Jones Taken Over By Bears After Lukewarm Inflation Data
Nasdaq, S&P 500, & Dow Jones Taken Over By Bears After Lukewarm Inflation Data
Odisha Headmaster Faces Action After Being Caught Drunk Near School; Show-Cause Notice Issued
Odisha Headmaster Faces Action After Being Caught Drunk Near School; Show-Cause Notice Issued

Pakistan’s looks to avoid innings defeat

Pakistan finds itself on the brink of defeat, with England establishing a commanding 267-run lead after their first innings. With the team currently at 152-6, Pakistan needs another 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat on the final day. For Pakistan Salman Agha is currently the top scorer with 41* in second innings so far. For England Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson picked dup 2 wickets apiece.

England’s strong performance was highlighted by significant contributions from Harry Brook and Joe Root, who scored 317 and a record-setting 262, respectively, in their massive total of 823-7 declared.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shaheen Afridi Sparks Controversy By Calling Babar Azam 'Zimbu' During PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Shaheen Afridi Sparks Controversy By Calling Babar Azam 'Zimbu' During PAK vs ENG 1st Test

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Luiz Henrique Helps Brazil Beat Chile 2-1, Lionel Messi's Argentina Held...

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Luiz Henrique Helps Brazil Beat Chile 2-1, Lionel Messi's Argentina Held...

Novak Djokovic Shares Emotional Post, Vows To Honour Rafael Nadal In Person As He Approaches...

Novak Djokovic Shares Emotional Post, Vows To Honour Rafael Nadal In Person As He Approaches...

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana To Return Home After Father's Death, To Miss...

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana To Return Home After Father's Death, To Miss...

Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal To Retire After Davis Cup Finals In November

Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal To Retire After Davis Cup Finals In November