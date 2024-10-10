 'Hath Me Katora Dedo': Babar Azam Trolled For Dropping Simple Catch Of Joe Root During PAK vs ENG 1st Test
'Hath Me Katora Dedo': Babar Azam Trolled For Dropping Simple Catch Of Joe Root During PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Babar Azam dropped Joe Root's catch off Naseem Shah's bowling when he was on 186.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Babar Azam has come under fire for his poor fielding performance during the ongoing Pakistan vs England 1st Test. The former Pakistan skipper dropped Joe Root's catch off Naseem Shah's bowling when he was on 186. Root went onto hit a double century following which fans took to social media to express their anger on former Pakistan skipper.

Here's what fans had to say after Babar dropped a dolly catch

Babar Azam failed to score big in Tests yet another time as he was dismissed on 30 off 71 balls during Day 1 of the ongoing Pakistan vs England 1st Test in Multan on October 7 (Monday). Babar's failure to convert a start into a big score in Tests once more triggered cricket fans and enthusiasts who took to social media to criticise the former Pakistan captain on his string of low scores in Tests. Notably, Babar has now gone 17 Test innings and over 650 days without scoring a fifty.

Pakistan vs England Day 4 story so far

At the time of writing England had posted 620/3 on board and also taken 60 run lead against Pakistan. While Joe Root completed his double hundred, Harry Brook was approaching his double hundred as well.

Earlier on Day 3 England had scored 492/3 trailing Pakistan by 64 runs. Joe Root (176*) and Harry Brook (141*) remained unbeaten at stumps.

Despite Pakistan posting a massive total of 556 in their first innings, the England batting performed exceptionally, with Ben Duckett (85) and Zak Crawley (78) also stitching quickfire fifties.

