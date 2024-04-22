Seventh-Round Loss Gave Me Energy & Motivation To Aim For Title: D Gukesh After Winning Candidates Chess

D Gukesh | Credits: Twitter

For most athletes victory is usually the biggest motivator but not for history-making teen Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, who said he got the "energy" to become the youngest Candidates chess champion thanks to his seventh-round loss to Iran's Firouzja Alireza.

The 17-year-old from Chennai, whose father is an ENT surgeon and mother a microbiologist, drew his 14th and final round game against American Hikaru Nakamura to win the prestigious tournament and become the youngest challenger for the world championship title.

He will take on China's Ding Liren in that match later this year.

"I was feeling really good from the start but after my seventh round loss against Alireza, I was really upset. It was a painful loss. But the next day I had a rest day and was feeling my absolute best," Gukesh told PTI videos in a zoom interview from Toronto.

"The loss kind of provided me with the energy and motivation. After the loss I really felt that if I continue doing the right thing, and I am in the right mental state then I can really go for the wins," he added

17-year-old Indian prodigy 🇮🇳 Gukesh D makes history as the youngest-ever player to win the #FIDECandidates! 🔥



📷 Michal Walusza pic.twitter.com/xyAoRceiTE — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 22, 2024

On how he felt after winning the title and becoming the youngest challenger for World Championship title, Gukesh said "It was a beautiful moment, I was so happy and relieved to have officially made it. I was just super happy."

'I was trying to prepare for the tie-break' - D Gukesh

The Indian needed the last game between Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and top-seeded American Fabiano Caruana to end in a draw and this is exactly how things panned out.

Had any of these two players won, the tournament would have needed a tie-break as Gukesh and the winner would have ended up in joint lead.

"I was trying to prepare for the tie-break, Me and my trainer were discussing for the tie-break beforehand but soon after we started discussing we got to know that there will be no need for it," Gukesh said.

On what will be his plan for the world title match, the dates and venue for which are yet to be decided, he said: "I did not have much time to think about the World Championship final after winning the (Candidates) tournament.

"I am really looking forward to the build up and the work we will put in for the match and really looking forward to play the match."

Gukesh D on congratulatory message from Viswanathan Anand

Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done . I’m personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) April 22, 2024

