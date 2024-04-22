Who Is D Gukesh? The Youngest Challenger To World Title After Winning Candidates Chess 2024

D Gukesh | Credits: Twitter

Dommaraju Gukesh or D Gukesh grabbed the headlines after scripting history at the Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 in Canada's Toronto on Monday, April 22.

Gukesh became the youngest challenger to the World Chess Championship after defeating American Hikaru Nakamura in the Candidates Chess Tournament. The 17-year-old accumulated nine out of 14 possible points after drawing his final-round game against Nakamura.

D Gukesh took a sole lead after defeating defeating Firouzja Alireza of France in the 13th round of the Candidates Chess Tournament, putting him on the verge of scripting a feat in the history of the sport. Gukesh's victory in the final round came after Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and top-seeded American Fabiano Caruana played out a draw.

17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh is the Champion of FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024!!



Gukesh scored 9/14 points to clinch the first place. A huge moment for Indian Chess! After Vishy Anand, he is only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament.



D Gukesh will take on defending World Champion Ding Liren of China for the crown later this year. The young chess star became the second after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates. The veteran chess player and five-time champion first scripted the feat in 2014.

Who is D Gukesh?

In a short career thus far, D Gukesh has been touted as the next big thing in the World of Chess. The 17-year-old was born into a Telugu-speaking family residing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Gukesh started playing at the young age of 7.

Gukesh comes from a well-educated family as his father, Dr. Rajinikanth is an ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) surgeon while his mother, Padma, is a microblogist by profession.

Gukesh career breakthrough came in 2018 when the U-12 category at the World Youth Chess Championship. That year, the youngster bagged five gold medals at the Asian Youth Chess Championships, In the U-12 individual rapid and blitz, U-12 team rapid and blitz, and the U-12 individual classical formats.

India's youngest Chess Grandmaster

D Gukesh was shot to fame when he became the youngest Grandmaster in the history of chess at the age of 12 years and 7 months in 2019. The 17-year-old almost surpassed Ukrainian chess player Sergey Karjakin's record of being the youngest grandmaster but missed it by just 17 days.

However, Gukesh is currently India's chess grandmaster as his world record was bettered by Indian-American Abhimanyu Mishra, who achieved it at the age of 12 years and 4 months in June 2021.

Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done . I’m personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) April 22, 2024

In 2022, D Gukesh became the youngest chess player to defeat the five-time World Champion in the Aimchess Rapid tournament. [

In September 2023, D Gukesh yet again grabbed the headlines when he surpassed legendary Viswanathan Anand as top-ranked Indian chess player in the rating list. This marked end of Anand's long-standing reign as the top-ranked Indian chess player after 37 years.