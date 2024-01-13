'Selected In Rohit & Virat Bhaiya's Team': Dhruv Jurel Informs Father After Earning Maiden India Call-Up For England Tests

Dhruv Jurel and Indian batting duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was elated to inform his father, former army man, about his maiden selection to India squad for the five-match Test series against England, starting on January 25.

The inclusion of Jurel in the 16-member India squad for two Tests by BCCI selection came as a big surprise. The 22-year-old is the only uncapped Indian player in the squad. Mohammed Shami has remained unavailable for Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam Tests, while Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy for the series.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Jurel was unaware about his maiden Indian call-up until his friends gave him the good news. The youngster added that he didn't think about national selection as he was just focusing on performing well.

"My friends told me that I have been selected for the England series. I was very happy. I have performed well for India A. But I didn't think about my selection for the senior team. I just focussed on performing well,"

Dhruv Jurel (wk), we’ll be there 🇮🇳💗 pic.twitter.com/bM6XopD9Pq — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 12, 2024

Dhruv Jurel was part of Team India at U-19 level. Hailing from Agra, the 22-year-old played for Men in Blue in the U-19 World Cup 2020, where India ended up as runner-ups after losing to Bangladesh in the final. The youngster was regular member of the India A and Emerging teams since last year.

'He was ecstatic' - Dhruv Jurel on father's reaction

Dhruv Jurel said that father's reaction was priceless after he informed about his maiden selection of Indian squad. The UP wicketkeeper-batter added that his father asked him about which Indian team he has selected, to which he replied, "Rohit and Virat's bhaiyas team"

"When I told my dad, he was ecstatic. He asked me for which Indian team I have been selected. I said 'the one with Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya and Virat (Kohli) bhaiya'. It was an emotional moment for the entire family." Jurel said.

Dhruv Jurel has been added to India as a backup keeper to KL Rahul and KS Bharat. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently part of Uttar Pradesh team in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy.