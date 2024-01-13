Who Is Dhruv Jurel? Uncapped Indian Player Receives Maiden National Call-Up For England Tests

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 13, 2024

BCCI sprang a surprise by naming uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming five-match home Test series against England

Credits: Instagram/Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh against Vidarbha in February 2022

Credits: Instagram/Dhruv Jurel

Jurel has played 15 first-class matches and amassed 790 runs at an average of 46.47, headlined by his highest individual score of 249

Dhruv Jurel was vice-captain of India team that ended up as runner-ups at U-19 World Cup 2020 after the losing the final to Bangladesh

Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter is part of IPL and has been representing Rajasthan Royals since 2022 edition of the tournament

Dhruv Jurel's best performance in the IPL came against Punjab Kings in 2022, wherein he smashed 32 off 15 balls, cementing his place in the side

Dhruv Jurel was India A squad for the 2023 Emerging Asia Cup. The Men in Blue lost to Pakistan by 128 runs in the final

Dhruv Jurel is a fan of MS Dhoni and met Chennai Super Kings captain during the last season of the Indian Premier League

