Who Is Dhruv Jurel? Uncapped Indian Player Receives Maiden National Call-Up For England Tests

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 13, 2024
BCCI sprang a surprise by naming uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming five-match home Test series against England
Credits: Instagram/Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh against Vidarbha in February 2022
Jurel has played 15 first-class matches and amassed 790 runs at an average of 46.47, headlined by his highest individual score of 249
Dhruv Jurel was vice-captain of India team that ended up as runner-ups at U-19 World Cup 2020 after the losing the final to Bangladesh
Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter is part of IPL and has been representing Rajasthan Royals since 2022 edition of the tournament
Dhruv Jurel's best performance in the IPL came against Punjab Kings in 2022, wherein he smashed 32 off 15 balls, cementing his place in the side
Dhruv Jurel was India A squad for the 2023 Emerging Asia Cup. The Men in Blue lost to Pakistan by 128 runs in the final
Dhruv Jurel is a fan of MS Dhoni and met Chennai Super Kings captain during the last season of the Indian Premier League
