'Ab Rok Ke Dikhao Koi': Riyal Parag Expresses Joy After Dhruv Jurel's Maiden Team India Call-Up For England Test Series

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyal Parag was thrilled after his IPL teammate Dhruv Jurel received his maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming Test series against England, starting on January 25.

On Friday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection announced 16-member squad for two Tests against visiting Ben Stokes-led England Team. Mohammed Shami has remained unavailable, while Jasprit Bumrah will be deputy to Rohit Sharma.

The biggest surprise from squad announcement was inclusion of Uttar-Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. Rajasthan Royals' social handle posted a congratulatory message on X (formerly Twitter) for Jurel after earning national call-up.

Riyan Parag retweeted that post with a quote, expressing his joy to see Dhruv Jurel breaking it to the India squad for England Tests.

"Mera ladka ban gaya INDIA ab rok ke dikhao koi @dhruvjurel21" Assam all-rounder tweeted.

Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag have played together not only for Rajasthan Royals but also for India A. The 22-year-old performed well for Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the past two season of the Indian Premier League. Jurel maintained his good form for his state team in the first match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season against Kerala.