See pic: Wrestler John Cena posts snap of weightlifter Sanket Sargar after silver win in Commonwealth Games 2022

Former WWE wrestler John Cena shared a picture to the delight of Indian sports fans

Cena Instagrammed a picture of Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar.

Sargar won a silver medal in men's 55kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old, hailing from Sangli in Maharashtra, managed a total lift of 248kg (113kg in snatch and 135 kg in clean & jerk) to open India's account in the ongoing multi-nation event.

Delighted fans took to the comments section to post their reactions.

One wrote, "Thanks John Cena bro for supporting indian."

Another wrote, "John cena is a true indian from heart."

Meanwhile, this could easily have been a gold medal for India as Sargar, who comes from a farming family, had started brilliantly in snatch and took a handy lead. He looked in control after lifting 135kg in his first attempt in clean and jerk but failed at 139kg in his next two attempts, injuring his right forearm during the second lift. He attended the medal ceremony with his hand in a cast and will go for a medical later.

"I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but i could not do it," Sargar told the media with the silver medal around his neck.

"I am very disappointed and angry as I lost the gold medal. I had prepared and worked so hard for the gold medal but unfortunately, this injury prevented me from claiming gold," said Sargar after his event.