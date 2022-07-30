Who is Sanket Sargar? All you need to know about the Commonwealth Games silver medal-winner weightlifter

Sanket Mahadev Sargar is an Indian weightlifter who won a silver medal in the men's 55kg category in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday, July 30.

Haling from Sangli in Maharashtra, Sanket opened India's account by winning a silver medal with a combined lift of 248 kg in the Men's 55 kg final.

He finished as the leader in the Snatch category with 113 kg and slipped to second in the Clean and Jerk category with 135 kg due to an injury in his second attempt.

Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia won the gold medal and challenged the Indian throughout the event, ending with a combined lift of 249 kg, consisting of 107 kg in Snatch and 142 kg in Clean and Jerk.

Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara won the bronze with a combined lift of 225 kg. He lifted a best of 105 kg in the Snatch category and 120 in Clean and Jerk.

The 26-year-old’s father, Mahadev had come to Sangli from Nagpur in the early 1990s. He first sold fruits before opening up a paan shop and then a tea and breakfast stall next to it.