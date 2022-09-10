See pic: MS Dhoni spotted watching Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in action at US Open

CSK captain MS Dhoni |

ICYMI: 🇮🇳🏏 legend MS Dhoni was in the building for Wednesday's record-setting quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Sinner that ended at 2:50am. pic.twitter.com/wysRyokeEC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying some top-notch tennis at the US Open, with the legendary cricketer spotted watching the men's singles quarterfinal match between Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner inside the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday (September 8).

The verified twitter account of US Open Tennis, @usopen, on Saturday tweeted an image of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings' skipper and wrote, "ICYMI (In case you missed it): Indian batting legend MS Dhoni was in the building for Wednesday's record-setting quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Sinner that ended at 2:50am."

Dressed in a blue t-shirt, Dhoni sported a casual smile and seemed to be clapping for one of the competitors.

One of the fans said, it was nice to see the US Open recognising one of India's great sportspersons. "Great to see the USO (US Open) shouting out greats from countries outside the American bubble. Chapeau," the fan tweeted.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz outlasted Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in an epic five-hour, 15-minute long quarterfinal to reach the semifinal of US Open 2022. The classic quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Sinner ended at 0250 hrs on late Wednesday night and became the second-longest match in US Open history.