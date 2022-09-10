e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSee pic: MS Dhoni spotted watching Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in action at US Open

See pic: MS Dhoni spotted watching Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in action at US Open

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
CSK captain MS Dhoni |

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying some top-notch tennis at the US Open, with the legendary cricketer spotted watching the men's singles quarterfinal match between Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner inside the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday (September 8).

The verified twitter account of US Open Tennis, @usopen, on Saturday tweeted an image of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings' skipper and wrote, "ICYMI (In case you missed it): Indian batting legend MS Dhoni was in the building for Wednesday's record-setting quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Sinner that ended at 2:50am."

Dressed in a blue t-shirt, Dhoni sported a casual smile and seemed to be clapping for one of the competitors.

One of the fans said, it was nice to see the US Open recognising one of India's great sportspersons. "Great to see the USO (US Open) shouting out greats from countries outside the American bubble. Chapeau," the fan tweeted.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz outlasted Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in an epic five-hour, 15-minute long quarterfinal to reach the semifinal of US Open 2022. The classic quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Sinner ended at 0250 hrs on late Wednesday night and became the second-longest match in US Open history.

Read Also
MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev snapped together watching US Open tennis, see pic
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: God Save the King sung for first time during England-SA Test match

Watch: God Save the King sung for first time during England-SA Test match

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: No music in dressing room for India’s T20 game at Hove as England...

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: No music in dressing room for India’s T20 game at Hove as England...

'It is just his luck...': Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq on captain Babar Azam not scoring runs...

'It is just his luck...': Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq on captain Babar Azam not scoring runs...

'Main kaptaan hu': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam loses his cool at umpire

'Main kaptaan hu': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam loses his cool at umpire

'Well done Finchy': Virat Kohli hails Aaron Finch after Australia's white-ball captain announces...

'Well done Finchy': Virat Kohli hails Aaron Finch after Australia's white-ball captain announces...