SEE PIC: Dinesh Karthik shares romantic post with wife Dipika Pallikal on Thailand vacation

Team India and RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is spending quality time wiith family in Thailand ahead of the IPL 2023 which is expected to get underway in the last week of March. Karthik and his squash star wife Dipika Pallikal are enjoying a vacation ahead of a busy season for both of them. The cricketer took to social media to share a romantic post. Karthik posted a picture of him kissing his wife and captioned: “Travel essential.”

In the latest RCB Bold Diaries video, Karthik discussed his first practice session for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. “After we finished the World Cup, there was always a bit of lull in everyone’s life because the results weren’t exactly what the team and the players expected out there,” Karthik said.

“But for me, at an individual level, it takes some time to digest and I am one such person who takes time to understand what has happened, figure out what needs to be done better in life and how do we move forward. So, I take a stop, assess whatever has happened, take my time and push forward,” he added.

Karthik also revealed what he has been up to since the World Cup ended. “It ended in October. I took some time off. Year ending is completely about festivals. So, I spent some time with my family at home and kept wishing that I have the best year ahead,” Karthik revealed.

