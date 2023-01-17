e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It's called Veera level': Dinesh Karthik responds to AB De Villiers Tweet following Virat Kohli's 46th ODI century

Dinesh Karthik shared a witty post while reacting to a tweet by AB de Villiers in which the latter praised Team India batter and his long-time Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Indian wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik responded to former South African batsman and IPL teammate AB De Villiers Tweet following Virat Kohli's 166 not against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI at Thiruvananthapuram. De Villiers praised Kohli who brought up his 46th ODI century in just 85 balls and then went on to smash 8 sixes to poost his highest individual score on home soil.  Thanks to the batter’s heroics, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 390/5 on the board while batting first.

"Virat is different level", AB said in his Tweet

Karthik was quick to chip in as he re-tweeted De Villiers' status and commented: It's called Veera level Ask @imVkohli n he will tell you 😉 See you in @IPL.”

Since returning to international cricket after a short break following the England tour, Kohli has produced some wonderful performances in white-ball cricket. His hundred on Sunday was his third three-figure score in ODIs in his last four innings in the format.

