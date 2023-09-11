Pakistan Shocker: Six Pakistani Footballers Kidnapped In Balochistan, Security Forces Launch Search

An interior minister stated that the country's security forces were on Monday scouting for six kidnapped footballers last week.

It has come to light that the footballers were kidnapped in the gasfield town of Sui in Dera Bugi district of Balochistan province while they were on their way to a local tournament.

It's worth noting that Balochistan is arguably the country's largest and least populous province and rich in natural resources, but poor on all other fronts. Since they cease to get the fair share of the profits, it has given rise to plenty of separatist groups.

"The entire area has been cordoned off. All available resources are being utilized for the recovery of the hostages," the Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said, as quoted by AFP.

Bugti also suggested that the abductors could be the Baloch Republican Army, which is a militant group involved in the fight for independence of Balochistan.

Read Also Luis Rubiales Steps Down As Spanish Football Federation Chief Amid Kiss Row

"Our family is profoundly shaken" - A father of a kidnapped footballer

Zakir Hussain, father of a 20-year-old, admitted that they have not been in a good space since their son's abduction as the kidnappers haven't established any contact. He said:

Our family is profoundly shaken. We have not received any communication from him since he was kidnapped and the abductors have not made any contact with us. While he is an exceptional footballer, he is also innocent. Playing football is not a crime."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)