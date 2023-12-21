Save The Dates: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Likely To Be A Day Match Played In New York On June 8 Or 9

India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Stadium | Credits: Twitter

The T20 World Cup 2024 match between greatest rivalries India and Pakistan is likely to take on 8th or 9th June in New York. It has been reported that America, co-host of West Indies for the prestigious tournament, has won the bid to host high volatile clash.

As per the report by RevSportz, India vs Pakistan clash is expected to take place in Day in order to suit the timings of audience watching from both countries. However, there could be a last minute change of plan about the time owing to time differences between USA and India.

If India vs Pakistan match takes place during the Day, then it will live telecasted in the evening for Indian audience.

New York will host the India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2024. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/ncAJWrmxz9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 21, 2023

The USA and West Indies will co-host the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place from June 4-30 next year. America has already locked in host matches in Florida, Texas, Manhattan and New York.

There has been recent reports of building of temporary cricket stadium in New York that will host the biggest match of the prestigious tournament. According to reports by Guardian, the temporary on the outskirts of New York can house upto 34,000 spectators to witness India vs Pakistan.

Why New York Host India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

One should be wondering that why New York has been giving hosting rights for marquee clash between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

The reason is that there are majority of Indian and Pakistan origin people are residing there. As per the latest census of the city, it has been revealed that over 7 lakh Indians and over 1 lakh Pakistanis are living in New York City.

Due to time differences of 10 and a half hours between India and USA, it is likely that high volatile clash will be scheduled in Day as people from neighbouring countries can watch the match as per IST.

India and Pakistan only meet in multi-nation tournaments

India and Pakistan have been meeting in multi-nation tournaments since 2013. Due to political tensions between two neighbouring, there has been no bilateral series.

India refused to travel to Pakistan for any tournaments or bilateral series. The Asia Cup 2023 was shifted to Sri Lanka from Pakistan due to India's refusal to tour neighbouring country.

The last time India travelled to Pakistan was in 2006 for two Tests and five-match ODI series. The 2025 Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan but India's hesitance travel to the country might change the host venue.