 IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: All You Need To Know About The Series-Decider In Paarl
Both sides will look to gain momentum ahead of the two-Test series, beginning on December 26th.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
India vs South Africa. | (Credits: Twitter)

In what will be the final showdown before the marquee two-Test series, Team India will face South Africa in the deciding 3rd ODI on Thursday (December 21st) in Paarl. Both teams will want to seal the series and gain the required momentum ahead of the Test series.

The Men in Blue drew first blood in Johannesburg, bowling the Proteas out for 116 and chasing it down with 8 wickets to spare. B Sai Sudharsan, who struck a half-century on debut, mustered another half-century in the 2nd ODI on a tough surface. However, India lost the game by 8 wickets as the home side levelled the series.

South Africa, meanwhile, put on an improved show in Gqeberha, especially the bowlers to restrict India to a paltry 211. Nandre Burger shone with the ball, snaring 3 wickets, while Keshav Maharaj and Beauran Hendricks also followed with a couple. However, the star of the show was arguably Tony de Zorzi, who has stepped up to the fore, with a pristine hundred, hinting at a bright future.

Squads ahead of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI:

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreyne, Lizaad Williams.

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

Where to watch the 2nd ODI?

Fans in India can watch the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa on Tuesday at 4:30 pm on Hotstar as far as live streaming goes. It will also be broadcast on Star Sports.

The weather remains crystal clear for the big clash on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami Among 26 To Receive Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Confirmed For Satwik-Chirag

Virat Kohli's RCB Pips CSK, MI & Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr To Become Most Popular Asian Team On...

Cricketer Shadab Khan Made Honorary DSP In Pakistan Police; Watch Video

'There's A Bit Of MS Dhoni In Him': What Sourav Ganguly Told Kumar Kushagra Before DC Bought Him For...

Watch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024...

