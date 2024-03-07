Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Qualifying And F1 Race Online

Sergio Perez is defending champion of Saudi Grand Prix | Credits: Twitter

After Formula 1 2024 season opener at Bahrain Grand Prix last week, the focus will be towards the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second F1 race of the calendar year. Saudi Arabia will host the Formula 1 race for the fourth successive year after first hosting it in 2021.

Italian racer Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing Team will be the defending champion as he emerged victorious in the previous edition of the Saudi Arabian, completing 57-lap race in 5.35 seconds ahead of second placed and his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen will participate in the fourth edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand despite his father Jos's rift with Christopher Horner, who has been accused by female employee of 'inappropriate and controlling behaviour'. Verstappen recently defended his Bahrain Grand Prix title by defeating his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

Yet again, the spotlight will be on Lewis Hamilton as it his final season with final season with Mercedes and will move to Scuderia Ferrari on a multi-year contract in 2025. Hamilton was the champion of the first edition of the Saudi Grand Prix.

Verstappen is tipped to be a favourite to win the Saudi Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Charles Leclerc also the top contenders for the second race of the ongoing Formula 1. Perez, Verstappen and Hamilton will fight to win the second title at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as they already won one each.

When to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying and Main Race?

The qualifying round of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on Thursday (tonight) at 10:30 pm. The main race will happen on Saturday at the 10:30 pm.

Where to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying and Main Race?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 will be live streamed on Fancode as they owned the exclusive right to live telecast all the races in the ongoing Formula 1 season. F1 fans can catch all the live action of the thrilling contest on platform from their smartphones, TV, or laptop.