Asia Cup 2025: Heartwarming Moment Between Suryakumar Yadav & Dunith Wellalage Viral As Team India Captain Consoles Sri Lankan Youngster On His Father's Demise; Video

Suryakumar Yadav and Dunith Wellalage. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav displayed a heartwarming gesture towards Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage following the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai international Stadium. Wellalage, whose father passed away recently, was seen in a somber expression as Suryakumar was seen him consoling like a big brother following the match.

The Sri Lankan youngster learned of his father's passing after the Group stage clash against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as his death occurred due to a heart attack. Wellalage had briefly returned home to be with his family but came back for national duty ahead of the Super 4 stage.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team India win after thrilling super over against Sri Lanka in Dubai

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue left Sri Lanka winless in the Super 4 stage as the match against the Island nation went into the Super over after 40 overs of play. Pathum Nissanka, who had scored a brilliant ton, was dismissed by Harshit Rana in the very first ball of the 20th over when Sri Lanka were 12 runs away from a win.

Despite Dasun Shanaka's best efforts, the match went into a super over. With Sri Lanka batting first in the super over, they managed only two runs and Suryakumar finished off the game in the opening delivery itself by achieving the required target of three. Nissanka still received the Player of the Match award.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday for the Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav's men will start as firm favourites, having beaten Pakistan twice in the tournament and given their players' solid form.